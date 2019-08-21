One Romney Christmas tradition is making way for a new, bigger one.
The Hampshire County Chamber of Commerce’s annual weekend of trips to the North Pole is disappearing to be replaced by day- and night-time trains every weekend from before Thanksgiving to Christmas.
The Potomac Eagle’s new owners have begun advertising a “Classic Country Christmas featuring the North Pole Express.”
Trains will run up to 4 times a day Saturdays leading up to Christmas — 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. Friday evening runs and Sunday trips are also included.
The special trains start service on Nov. 22, a Friday, and make 4 final runs on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Santa will board each train at the North Pole, promotional flyers promise. Riders will enjoy caroling, milk and cookies, and a story of how the train saved Christmas.
Special prices for the season are $35 for adults and $25 for ages 12 and under on daytime rides and $52 and $42 at night.
The loss of the Christmas train as a fundraiser just means the Chamber will have to develop new opportunities, Executive Director Kali Gardner said.
“It just gives our board something to put our heads together and figure something new out for the county,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.