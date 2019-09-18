Manufacturers quietly build a foundation for county economy
Introducing an occasional series
Ask long-timers here about jobs and the conversation will bring up the Kinney Shoe Factory and how there really hasn’t been any manufacturing since then.
They’d be wrong.
Kinney was, arguably, the last big employer in the county. Thirty years ago it had 400 employees. But when it closed its doors for good in 1998, only 60 people were still working there.
Manufacturing jobs exist in Hampshire County and they have throughout most of our 215 years of history.
Ask Gina Jordan. Her Gina’s Soft Cloths has quietly become an Internet sensation among young parents around the world. About a half a dozen women in Romney are stitching up goods being shipped as far as Tasmania, a half a world away.
Ask Steve Morse in Capon Bridge. The company he founded, SJ Morse, makes veneers that are enough in demand the business has outgrown its building.
Ask Eileen Johnson, executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority.
“Most of the products made here by volume are the wood industry,” she notes, listing SJ Morse, pallet-maker Yoder and Sons and mulch plant Riverside Ground Coverings.
But not all.
Jo-Lin Concrete is casting products here that go into construction across the state.
“They’ve expanded,” Johnson notes. “They’re doing injection onsite.”
Metal specialists HMI outgrew its 1st location a few years ago and settled in the old Romney Cycles building east of Romney.
Johnson says the county is in a prime position for manufacturing, close to eastern U.S. markets thanks to nearby I-81.
And there’s another aspect.
“When you say made in Hampshire, I don’t think you can talk about the products without talking about the work ethic,” she says.
Location, work ethic and lifestyle combined to attract New England Manufacturing here earlier this year.
“That quality of life draws outsiders who want to come live here,” Johnson points out.
New England Manufacturing moved here from Florida (the name comes from its origins in Boston in 1925). It makes 2 very different products — water testing equipment and veteran grave markers.
The manufacturer has been gearing up in the Romney Business Park to become another in a long line of companies that can say Made in Hampshire.
Throughout the coming year, the Review will be taking a closer look at the companies who build things here. We’ll look back too at the county’s manufacturing history, from the Bloomery Furnace to Kinney Shoes.
Our Made in Hampshire series begins today on the Panhandle Living cover (page 1C) with the story of Gina’s Soft Cloths.
If you know a business that makes things — past or present — whose story you would like to have told, email news@hampshirereview.com.
