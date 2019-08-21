MOOREFIELD — The man who robbed CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint here Saturday afternoon remained at large Tuesday.
The robber took drugs and cash from the North Main Street store about 2 p.m. Saturday, Investigator Steven Reckart of the Moorefield Police said
“While in the store, employees were directed to sit down, whereupon the suspect directed the druggist to put medications in a cloth bag,” the release reported.
The robber was disguised by a wig, sunglasses and a bandana over his face, police said. He also wore coveralls.
He fled the area in a black vehicle, heading north on U.S. 220. The vehicle may have been parked in the Dollar General lot around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 304-530-1777. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.