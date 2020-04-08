So much for the May 9 election.
As county clerks across the state were drafting a request to the governor for an election held by absentee ballot only, Jim Justice announced that the primary election will be held June 12.
The new date puts the election past the anticipated peak of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“No one wanted to do that, but it has to be done,” Justice said last Wednesday.
Justice said he asked state health leaders if the original May 12 date would be safe for voters and workers to gather at polling places.
“The answer was unequivocally no,” he said.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite said the decision was a bit of a surprise, but he understands the move.
“The governor’s the man on this,” Strite said.
He said county clerks are still encouraging people to vote by absentee ballot.
“We’ll still have election day voting and early voting too,” he noted.
The change resets West Virginia’s election calendar. Secretary of State Mac Warner issued an update on the schedule last Friday.
• Campaign finance reports for candidates are still due this week to cover the 3 months up through March 31.
• Would-be write-in candidates now have until April 21 to register.
• The deadline to register to vote in the June 9 election is now May 19.
• Candidates must file a 2nd campaign finance report between May 25-29 to cover the period of April 1 to May 24.
• Early voting begins May 27 and runs through June 6, the Saturday before the election.
Warner had previously announced expanded absentee balloting, citing the pandemic as a reason all West Virginians could vote that way. The office is sending absentee ballot applications to all homes.
Warner’s office also has been putting out a call for younger volunteers to serve as poll workers in relief of the traditionally-older poll workers who are in the vulnerable population.
“The first message is, we’ve got this,” Warner said last week.
“Everybody is in this together to make sure this election is run safely. The governor has made the correct call to postpone this.”
Warner did not anticipate the new June date requiring further assessment for safety. Justice said traditional West Virginia voters deserve the opportunity to physically go to the polls as they have always done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.