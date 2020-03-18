First responders may be the people most at risk for coronavirus, but they have lines of protection in place.
That begins with a new level of questioning being conducted by 911 dispatchers.
“Anyone who flags with respiratory-type illness, the crew will be given that information by phone, not by radio,” Romney Rescue Squad Chief Donnie Smith explained Monday.
The information allows crews to get into the right personal protective gear for the call.
“We have eye protection, masks and gloves, and good hand washing and cleaning for the units after each person has used our equipment,” Springfield’s Donna Steward said. “My personal concern is good hand washing and clean up of the equipment after usage on each patient.”
But, she notes, “that should be done already.”
Steward said her crews — and, presumably, all the others — have personal protective equipment on hand, “but not much.”
Tad Malcolm, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Hampshire County, said he has contacted all the volunteer squads to get an inventory of their equipment and prepare a request to the state for more.
“Most agencies have a little bit on hand, but if this gets widespread, it’s going to run out pretty quick,” he noted.
His agency is in a support role with the county health department taking the lead in coronavirus prevention and preparation.
A county ambulance has been parked at Hampshire Memorial Hospital to provide a mobile facility in case someone needs to be tested for the virus, he said, rather than introducing the illness to the entire emergency room.
