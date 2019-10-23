The Hampshire County 4H horticulture team represented West Virginia at the annual convention of the National Junior Horticulture Association last week.
Only one 4H team per state was permitted to participate, and Hampshire County’s team of senior 4H members traveled to Lincoln, Neb., to represent West Virginia. The team competed in areas such as horticulture writing, promotion and speaking in this year’s convention, with the theme “Rooted in Horticulture.”
The team was eligible to represent the state on the national level after placing first in the state at the beginning of August.
Overall the team placed 7th in the competition at the national level and were also awarded the Spirit Stick, generally given to the most spirited or outgoing group.
Kelly Hicks, county program coordinator, said that 4H is a program that has the ability to open doors for young people.
“There are just so many opportunities through 4H,” Hicks said. “There’s hands-on learning and leadership skills. These are things that will stay with them forever.” o
