The Hampshire County Health Department confirmed a 6th case of COVID-19 this afternoon. As of now, there are 69 negative cases, 6 positive, and 3 tests still pending.
According to Local Health Administrator, Stephanie Shoemaker, all positive case quarantines in Hampshire County are going well.
Updated numbers at the end of the day.
- Allegany County (Md.) = 20 positive cases
- Mineral County = 6 positive cases
- Frederick County (Va.) = 71 positive cases
- Hampshire County = 6 positive cases
