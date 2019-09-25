The Associated Press
1 MARTINSBURG — A company from Poland has opened its first branch in the U.S. with a sales and distribution center in West Virginia.
Bandi Laboratories has made skin care products in Poland for more than 30 years. It opened its center in Martinsburg last week. The West Virginia Development Office said in a news release that Bandi plans to have a U.S. manufacturing facility within the next five years.
CEO Joanna Draniak-Kicinska and her family have moved to the U.S. to launch the branch.
Bandi is selling to consumers through Amazon and has a website dedicated to the U.S. market.
Fourth patient named in probe of veterans hospital deaths
2CLARKSBURG — The family of a fourth patient is seeking answers as authorities investigate multiple suspicious deaths at a Veterans Affairs.
Lawyer Dino Colombo says he’s representing the family of 85-year-old Army veteran Archie Edgell, who died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.
Federal prosecutors are probing up to 11 patient deaths at the facility.
Attorneys representing the men’s families say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides following wrongful insulin injections. One of the lawyers says a third death came after a Navy veteran’s blood sugar spiked, indicating another wrongful insulin injection.
Colombo said federal investigators exhumed Edgell’s body last year. He shared a portion of an autopsy that links the death to the unprescribed injection of insulin.
Escaped inmate caught after he stole ambulance
3MORGANTOWN — Police say they have caught an inmate who escaped a prisoner transport van and tried to flee in a stolen ambulance.
Police say he is a North Central Regional Jail inmate who was being transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment alongside three other inmates who were dropped off for court hearings.
Police say Martisko escaped the van when it came to pick him back up and he stole a Fayette County ambulance, which he crashed into another ambulance, several cars and other objects before hitting a utility pole.
An officer discovered Martisko trying to break into an apartment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.