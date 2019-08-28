A North Carolina woman sped off from a traffic stop in Romney early Sunday and led authorities on a 2-state, high-speed, low-speed chase that didn’t end until she was beyond Cumberland on I-68.
Dorothy Townsend Vandiver, 55, was charged with 18 traffic violations in Maryland. She will face charges here and in Mineral County, Hampshire County Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said Monday morning.
Vandiver was stopped by Romney town police shortly after midnight Sunday when deputies saw her gray Nissan Rogue being driven recklessly. The SUV that the Hertford, N.C., woman was driving was registered to a South Carolina company, Rental EAN Holding LLC.
Vandiver was belligerent and uncooperative, said police, which included Hampshire County sheriff’s deputies by the time she sped off.
Town police and sheriff’s deputies pursued Vandiver north on Route 28, reaching speeds of 90 mph.
Mineral County deputies joined the chase, deploying spike strips, but Vandiver maneuvered around them. Deputies then attempted a rolling roadblock, but Vandiver reportedly crashed into a Hampshire County deputy’s patrol vehicle.
She continued on Route 28 with Maryland State Police taking over the pursuit on Canal Parkway once she crossed the Potomac.
The Maryland police said her speeds stayed with 30 mph of the posted limits as she drove toward I-68.
She pulled onto the interstate at Maryland Avenue and headed east, staying below the speed limit.
Lt. H.B. Martz said Vandiver’s speed gave the Maryland troopers the opening they needed to institute a rolling roadblock that brought her to a stop 3 miles later in the right lane near DeHaven Road, around 1:20 a.m.
She was arrested without further incident and taken to the Allegany County Detention Center. Maryland charges include fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and speeding.
She was awaiting a bond review by a district judge Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.