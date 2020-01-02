Jacob Crites’ rush to a truck on fire marks him as a hero
In the wee hours of Sept. 6, a Friday, Jacob Crites did something he does most nights.
He took a cup of coffee to his girlfriend of 4-1/2 years, Brooke Robinson, during her overnight shift as an emergency room nurse at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Then he headed home to Augusta — and did something that most of us can only aspire to; something that makes Jacob Crites “the Spirit of Hampshire,” the Review’s most inspiring person of 2019.
Just past the entrance to Hampshire High School, the off-duty deputy sheriff came upon an accident.
“I wasn’t sure what happened,” Crites recalled. “I saw one vehicle sitting in the road.”
What he quickly learned was that a 2nd vehicle had rolled down the 10-foot embankment. The truck’s engine was afire and Crites could hear the trapped driver hollering.
Crites says what he did next was “what anyone would do.” He jumped down into the ditch and got Darl K. Shreve out of his burning truck.
Robinson says his underselling the moment is typical.
“Jacob didn’t see it as being a ‘hero,’” Robinson says. “He just simply stated, ‘I saw someone who needed help and helped. I did what anyone else would have done.’”
Not by a long shot.
“Deputy Crites’ actions in pulling a victim from a burning vehicle on Sept. 6 was nothing short of heroic,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said at the time. “He was off-duty at the time, but nonetheless he was willing to risk his life to help another.”
Fire companies on the scene echoed Sions’ sentiment.
“Deputy Crites exemplifies the title of public servant,” Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
“The driver of the truck owes his life to Deputy Crites,” the Augusta Fire Company reiterated on its Facebook page.
Crites had to pull Shreve, 46, of New Creek from Shreve’s burning 2019 Ford F-150 pickup when Shreve was unable to extricate himself. Crites won’t discuss more of the details because of health privacy laws.
Reports indicate that Crites dragged Shreve to safety until an ambulance arrived.
The 3 a.m. truck fire lit up the night as it consumed the vehicle.
Shreve was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and Crites said he has talked with the man a couple of times since that fateful morning.
Within a few days, the other driver, Michael Shingleton, 28, of Augusta, arrested on a charge of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury. Shingleton was suspected of being under the influence of “several” different types of controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.
Crites stuck around that Friday morning and helped work the accident scene with his colleagues.
That’s typical, Sions said.
“He’s just a really good all-around person,” the chief deputy said. “He cares about the people he serves.”
Crites is on his 2nd stint with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office. He spent 4 years on the force before moving to Frederick County, Va., for a couple of years in the sheriff’s office there. He has been back in Hampshire for a little more than a year, carrying the rank of senior deputy.
“I would rather work in West Virginia than Virginia,” he said. “I might as well come back and work where I’m from instead of working in Virginia where I don’t know anybody.”
When he’s not on duty, he’s often back in Hardy County, where he grew up, helping on the family farm.
“For the most part I go up there and work around on the farm,” he said. “I enjoy it and it keeps me occupied.”
He’s not an all-work-and-no-play kind of guy, Robinson says.
“He loves to be outdoors,” she says. “We like taking our dog Maverick on hikes and exploring new places.”
And, she says, the Jacob Crites she knows has never met a stranger.
“Jacob is an outgoing man who will strike up a conversation with anyone he meets,” Robinson says. “He will also do just about anything to help a person in need out.”
Like the morning of Sept. 6, 2019, proved decisively. o
