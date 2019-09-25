The county ambulance agency has added a new chase car to its fleet.
A black 2019 Dodge Durango went into operation last month. It runs from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. 7 days a week, complementing the 2015 Ford Interceptor chase car operated by Valley Health the other half of the day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We have a 24-hour paramedic on duty between the Valley contract and the county,” noted Brian “Tad” Malcolm, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for the county.
The chase cars carry drugs and equipment that bring advanced life support services to any emergency call in the county.
“They’re in support of the volunteer ambulance companies,” Malcolm said.
The vehicle’s color wasn’t the county’s 1st choice, but was what was available under the state contract that covered its purchase. Green Spring Graphics did the paintwork and Ganoe Communications added the emergency indicators.
