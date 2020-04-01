SUNRISE SUMMIT— The Career and Technical Education program at HHS is just one of the groups looking to donate supplies to medical professionals during this time when personal protective equipment (PPE) is running thin in Hampshire County.
Kristie Long, health occupations teacher at HHS, said that she uses PPE in skill practice during lessons she teaches about infection control. Now, the students who were in her class before the COVID-19 school closing on March 13 are positioned perfectly to have a bird’s eye view of what a real pandemic response looks like.
“Two boxes of personal protective equipment were donated to local healthcare providers,” Long said. “The equipment will be replaced as soon as supplies become available again. In the meantime, these 2 boxes, which would have languished on the shelves, unused, until next fall, will protect our community healthcare providers, keeping them and their families safe.”
Long also noted that this pandemic has offered her and her students an opportunity to support the healthcare providers after all of the support they have given the Career and Technical Programs.
“The circumstances are unfortunate, but it is nice to be able to return a small measure of the support and kindness we have been given,” Long said.
Federal, state and local government authorities have been announcing that companies who use facemasks, especially N-95 masks, should donate supplies if they are able. Most notable among these businesses that use masks are construction companies, but any business that might have supplies to donate should consider doing so.
Hampshire County Health Department director Stephanie Shoemaker explained on Wednesday that any business or individual looking to donate facemasks to healthcare facilities should call the Health Department at 304-496-9641 for instructions on how to drop off supplies. Because the Health Department is trying to limit the number of people in the office at one time, calling instead of just showing up is key.
“We have been directed by the state that PPE needs to go to hospitals, doctors’ offices, EMS, home health and nursing homes,” Shoemaker said. “We will be working on divvying them up.”
