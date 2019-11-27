The last block of Romney’s sidewalk replacement on the north side of Main Street will be held up for about a month.
A sewer issue discovered there has sent engineers back to the drawing board for a quick redesign, Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle said Monday. Once that’s done and the right material is acquired, Wolf Creek Construction will be back to finish the job.
The contractor began the job replacing sidewalks from Endler Avenue to High Street in mid-October. It’s being paid for from a federal Transportation Alternatives Grant.
Barriers will remain in place until work resumes. The final block will include not only sidewalk, but also a slightly wider pavement to allow for parking places.
* * *
Thanksgiving has most government offices closed not only Thursday but also Friday. Hampshire County, Romney and Capon Bridge government offices join state office in closing both days.
Some federal government offices will be open. No mail will be delivered Thursday, but will be Friday.
Both Hampshire County schools and West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are closed for the week.
* * *
West Virginia’s statewide seat belt usage rate is 90.2 percent for 2019, putting it slightly above the national average of 90 percent for the 2nd year in a row.
“We want our people to absolutely be as safe as possible while they are traveling on our roads here in West Virginia,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We have to keep working all the time to make our seat belt usage as close to 100 percent as possible.”
* * *
Chuck and Dana Sine of Capon Bridge are trying to gauge interest in forming a special education advocacy group in Hampshire County.
The Sines have been involved in a due process hearing, originally scheduled for next week, but now cancelled as a resolution is imminent.
To express interest, email the Sines at cdsine@frontier.com.
* * *
The Tri County Wool Pool take in has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Petersburg.
There will not be a market for black wool, lamb wool or dirty wool. Wool in feed sacks will be paid as reject wool.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices rose 0.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.54 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations. Sunday’s price is 0.4 cents lower than a month ago and 4.9 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 2.2 cents to $2.58 as of Sunday, down 2.6 cents in a month, but 5.1 cents higher in a year.
