The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office complaint against Frontier has a new hearing date.
The Public Service Commission says the hearing will occur at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Thursday, at Romney Town Hall.
PSC commissioners will hear evidence in a complaint lodged last year by the local office over the phone company’s failure to provide adequate service to the 911 call center on Jersey Mountain Road. Service has been disrupted more than a half dozen times dating back to the fall of 2018.
* * *
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday.
All government offices – federal, state and local – will be closed, as will banks. No mail will be delivered.
School is off for both Hampshire County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
* * *
State Sen. Craig Blair made his 1st appearance on the floor of the Legislature Monday after being injured in a traffic accident in Charleston Jan. 4.
Blair, a Berkeley County Republican, represents the 15th District that includes Hampshire County.
* * *
Microfilm of 17 years of the Hampshire Review is temporarily unavailable at the Hampshire County Public Library.
The film has been sent out for digitizing.
* * *
Sen. Joe Manchin last week introduced the Connected Rural Schools Act to help close the digital disconnect for rural students.
The West Virginia Democrat says the bipartisan legislation will ensure that broadband and other internet accessibility technologies are eligible for funding from the existing Secure Rural Schools Program.
The Connected Rural Schools Act adds broadband and other internet accessibility technologies to the list of eligible items on which Secure Rural Schools Program dollars can be spent.
* * *
Gas prices dropped across West Virginia – but not Hampshire County – last week.
Sunday’s average price of $2.57 a gallon in the Mountain State was 1.8 cents cheaper than a week before. The price is still 5.3 cents higher than a month ago and 31.5 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average of $2.57 is down 1.8 cents in a week, up 0.6 cents in a month and 33. 2 cents in a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.