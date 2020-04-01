ROMNEY — Improvements underway at the Capon Bridge Technology Park is on track, coronavirus permitting, Thrasher Engineering told the Development Authority at its March meeting.
Project manager Rob Milne, reporting via speakerphone, said the stormwater permit needed to construct an industrial access road should come through shortly. Contractors will be ready to start in April or May, depending on how the coronavirus situation affects them.
The work is 30- to 40-percent complete, and if all goes well, the project should be finished “right around the time kids are going back to school,” Milne said.
There are 2 options for the access road — a single access road crossing the stream above lot 8, or a separate access road for the other side of the stream.
“Crossing the stream is going to cost some dollars,” Milne said, but suggested that even though it would be more expensive, it might be better to have just one entrance.
Plans for sewer service at the tech park are also moving forward, and Thrasher expects Capon Bridge’s upgraded sewer plant to go online in July 2021. S.J. Morse should be moving into the tech park in May and June of 2021.
In other business:
Executive Director Eileen Johnson reported contacting local small businesses impacted by the coronavirus, including restaurants and convenience stores, to tell them about a Small Business Administration loan program offering a lot of flexibility in how businesses use the funds.
The SBA is offering 30-year loans of up to $2 million, at an interest rate of 3.75 percent for profit-making businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.
She has also met with Atlantic Broadband about service to the Romney Industrial Park, saying it seems “our best choice at this time.”
The impact of the coronavirus could be seen at the meeting, where places for board members had been set as far apart as possible, given the size of the room.
Some guests waited outside until it was their turn to speak, and both board members and scheduled guests had been offered the option of participating via conference call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.