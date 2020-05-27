The Hampshire County sheriff’s office, tax office and assessor’s office reopened their doors for walk-in business today, with a few precautions in place.
Sheriff John Alkire advised that only a person with business in the office will be allowed in; people accompanying must wait outside or in a car.
Customers won’t have to wear masks, but are urged to. Staff will maintain social distancing.
* * *
The Romney swimming pool missed its traditional Memorial Day weekend opening this year for a couple of reasons.
Prime among them was swimming pools are not yet authorized to open under Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re still waiting on a date,” said Kerry Shreve, president of the Romney Parks and Recreation Board, which operates the pool, “first from the governor and then from the health department.”
In addition the pool is a few days away from having a certified operator after Lt. Jamie Carter resigned the position this spring. Shreve said a pair of Water Department operators were taking the certification and should be finished this week.
While awaiting opening, the pump house is being repaired.
* * *
Hampshire Memorial Hospital is resuming its workshops for dementia caregivers.
The next will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12, a Friday, at HMH’s Medical Office Building. It’s free.
The program, “A Walk in the World of Dementia,” focuses on family and nonprofessional caregivers.
Other sessions will be July 14 and Aug. 25 at the same times. To register, call 540-535-9775 or 304-822-4947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.