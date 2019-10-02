ROMNEY — For the 9th year, Our Lady of Grace has Words of Hope — a book sale to benefit the needy.
The sale is at the Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 10-11, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12
All proceeds will be used by Catholic Charities to help local families.
Children’s books and standard paperbacks are 25 cents each. Most hardbacks, DVDs and music CDs are $1.
The books are categorized to make browsing easier.
Last year’s sale moved thousands of books and raised $3,000 in 3 days. The proceeds allowed the Romney office of Catholic Charities to give emergency financial assistance to over 300 families for their electric and water terminations, heating fuel, rent and other essential needs.
