The Hampshire County Health Department and Hampshire County Office of Emergency Management has confirmed 2 positive case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hampshire County. Due to privacy, additional information regarding the persons, area of residence, and travel history will not be disclosed.
Investigation of the person’s previous contacts is currently underway. All close contacts who are at exposure risk will be notified by the health department. Close contacts include those who live in the same home, care givers, being within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions. All other contact is considered low risk.
The Hampshire County Health Department as always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of the disease, including:
Stay home, only go out for essential needs.
Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet when around others.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
-Stay home when you are ill.
For more information on COVID-19, please call DHHR's information hotline 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-887-4304.
