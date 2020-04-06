While Valley Health has provided instructions on how to make your own facemasks with and without elastic, the CDC has added their instructions on how to make masks using materials that you may have laying around the house: bandanas and t-shirts.
The CDC has recommended that cloth face coverings should
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for unrestricted breathing
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape of the mask.
The conversation around facemasks has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic has taken off, and while initially it was recommended that only folks who are sick with the disease should be wearing facemasks, the CDC is now recommending that everyone who goes out to public places where social distancing measures are difficult (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.).
These cloth face coverings should be routinely washed, depending on the frequency of use, in a normal washing machine. To remove the used mask, be cautious to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth and wash your hands immediately after removing.
