MARTINSBURG — A Keyser man who skipped bail here has pled guilty to a federal charge of drug peddling.
Levi Doman, 32, still faces state charges in Hampshire County.
Doman pled guilty in federal court last week to a count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted to distributing the meth in August 2017 in Mineral County.
The charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.
Except for a 3-week period a year ago, Doman had eluded authorities from May 2018 until bail bondsman Andy Hose of Augusta brought him back from South Carolina on Dec. 8.
Doman failed to appear for his arraignment when the Hampshire County grand jury indicted him in May 2018 as part of a conspiracy to bring drugs into the Potomac Highlands jail.
He remained on the loose until Jan. 9, 2019. Hose posted bail for him on Jan. 30, 2019, and within 2 weeks Doman had disappeared again.
A Facebook posting early last month sent Hose and an assistant to South Carolina where they found him and brought him back.
Within 24 hours, he was moved from the Potomac Highlands jail in Augusta to the Eastern Panhandle jail in Martinsburg because the feds had a warrant for his arrest stemming from an October 2018 indictment. He was 1 of 14 people charged then in a wide-ranging drug distribution conspiracy in the Potomac Highlands.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.