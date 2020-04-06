The new fashion trend this spring is personal protective equipment, especially facemasks. Have you started wearing a mask with style?
Send us your selfie or snapshot wearing your mask.
Email: news@hampshirereview.com with your first and last name, and where you're from. Or post below on facebook.
