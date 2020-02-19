Sure, those jonquils and irises are pushing up out of the ground in our unseasonably warm February.
But, thankfully to Hampshire County’s orchard business, the trees aren’t paying attention.
“So far so good,” orchard owner Garry Shanholtz said Tuesday as the temperature climbed into the 50s. “Nothing’s moved much at all.”
Orchardists want their fruit-bearing trees to stay dormant for a while.
“If you get warm weather about any time after Valentine’s Day it will start that process of those trees getting going and there’s not holding back once they get going,” Eli Cook of Spring Valley Orchards told the Review last year.
Once the dormancy ends, the trees will bloom in about 30 days. Orchard owners around the area want that process to hold off as long as possible because freezes can still occur into the middle of May.
“They’re saying it’s going to get cold at the end of the week, in the teens, so that’s good,” Shanholtz noted.
The National Weather Service says Thursday night’s low will be 16, followed by gradually rising temperatures.
Weather.com’s extended forecast shows above-average temperatures prevailing into the 1st week of March.
January’s average temperature of 34.4 was the 5th warmest the month has been this century, National Weather Service records show. The warmest January in Romney occurred in 1950 when the average temperature was 45.2.
So far, February has been even warmer than January. Through Tuesday, the average temperature was 40.5, well above the average of 31.9. The record for February was set 3 years ago — an average of 43.5 in 2017.
Coming off Horn Camp Harry’s Groundhog Day prediction of an early spring, Hampshire County appears to be rushing into the season of renewal.
Greenhouses are preparing for spring sales. Valley View Greenhouse posted on its Facebook page that it just received 2,250 geranium plugs and another 7,500 plants that will go into hanging baskets.
Early-season plants are growing in the high tunnels at places like Spring Valley and Calvin Riggleman’s Bigg Rigg farm.
“Sometimes it may be in question, but spring really is going to come, folks,” Garden Path columnist Sally Mullins wrote this week. (Check out her full column on Page 4D.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.