Rumblings have come from afar like a distant thunderstorm churning on the horizon which possibly presage the discontinuation of the U.S. Postal Service by the end of this year.
The postal service loses an estimated 4.5 billion dollars per quarter in normal operations, but when 4.5 billion is figured into an annual loss of 18 billion that seems like chump change compared to the trillions the government is spending on the pandemic and on various overseas adventures with our military budget.
The postal service is supposed to be self-sustaining, which is a good thing, but it is also an essential government function to have a viable postal service which serves the nation and correspondents from around the world. Right wing nit-pickers from the Congress have been harassing the postal service for decades, expecting it to be a private business, when it is in fact a far-reaching public service that serves many, many purposes and its heroes and champions are mostly unsung.
If we were to privatize the public roads could you imagine what a mess it would be if everyone had to build and maintain the roads privately in front of their homes and businesses without any public government help?
Benjamin Franklin was deputy postmaster general in colonial times and helped set up the postal service by identifying the various towns and communities that could be served with mail, working in Pennsylvania and New England; eventually the postal service expanded into the south and by the time of the American Revolution, Franklin became postmaster general.
For all the right-wingers who see a socialist conspiracy in this, you should be informed that Marx and Engels did not write the Communist Manifesto until 1848, long after Franklin and his counterparts in other countries had long set up mail service.
If you want to hire your own horseback rider and have your own pony express, be my guest, or you can use UPS, Federal Express or any other kinds of private couriers to do your own work without getting the mail service involved.
Just don’t mess with the postal service. If you’re selling furniture or cars or anything else, you might think twice about going private.
Your rates might just be lot more with private service and you might not have much to say about what you are being charged. It’s also wonderful that we currently have mail service to help with absentee ballots for an election or to take care of voting for the entire election if that is necessary, which it looks like might be in this age of pandemic.
Then there is the census; doesn’t this also need the help of the postal service if the count is to be accurate?
All the above doesn’t mean that I am not a critic of various aspects of the postal service or that there isn’t room for improvement especially in these changing times. Email has largely eliminated personal correspondence and some business correspondence and the postal service has taken the hits.
And newspapers have gone digital too meaning there is much less second class postal newspaper mailing as there used to be in pre-digital times. There are some changes that should be made that could increase the efficiency of the mail service.
Since I am not a postal insider who has spent his life studying the system’s strengths and weaknesses, my suggestions may not all be valid, and my understanding may be deficient in some areas.
But it is also important to understand that the postal service is a vast industry that employs hundreds of thousands if not millions and their unions do have a lot of influence.
I also want to get this off my chest: a certain intemperate and ignorant bully who occupies the highest office in the land went on a tirade against Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post and Amazon, accusing Bezos of ripping off the postal service and the public by having the postal service deliver packages for Amazon when postal customers were out of the reach of Amazon’s private delivery network.
This temper tantrum was off the mark because Amazon was actually benefiting the postal service by providing additional work and revenue for USPS. And where we would normally expect a nationally elected leader to offer a helping hand to the postal service in these difficult times, instead what we received was venting of personal jealousy and animus against Jeff Bezos by a person who is a far inferior business person and who has not helped the postal service in any way.
These are my observations and suggestions:
• Is it really necessary to have mail delivery six days a week? Why not five or four or three?
• Do there really have to be so many small post offices in one general area when one could serve the area just as well and probably more efficiently?
I realize that some areas identify with the postal service as its definition of it being the sign of a town but if it’s not so efficient.
• Why do some rural areas get delivery service when patrons in other areas have to rent boxes at the post office and can’t get their mail delivered?
It should seem to work the other way: the people getting their mail delivered maybe should pay for the delivery while the people who have to go to the post office to get their mail should have to pay less. It costs money to have carriers deliver their mail from trucks, obviously.
This is my remedy: treat the USPS with the kindness and loving care that it deserves. It has treated us just so for centuries.
