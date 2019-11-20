What has changed?
Editor:
What has changed? When I was a boy, I could go into any hardware store and for fifteen or twenty dollars buy a rifle or shotgun and ammunition for it. Or by mail in response to a magazine or catalog ad, and the Postal Service would deliver it – no questions asked. This was prior to the gun control act of 1968.
The first thirty-eight years of my father’s life, he could buy a fully automatic rifle the same way. This was before the National Firearms Act of 1934. Until forty years ago, school shootings were unheard of. People going “Postal” and shooting up their workplace was likewise unheard of. Buying a firearm is now a difficult and cumbersome process.
Minors are prohibited from buying a firearm as are several other classes of people. If obtaining a firearm is significantly more difficult, why are atrocities committed with firearms so much more common? If restricting law-abiding citizens ability to acquire firearms cut crime, Chicago and such places should have little or no gun violence. Chicago politicians say that Indiana, where there are fewer restrictions, is the problem.
First, interstate firearms purchases can only be accomplished through Federal Firearms Licensed dealers. Secondly, and more tellingly, why doesn’t Indiana have a much higher gun crime problem because of these fewer restrictions? Obviously, more restrictive gun laws do not result in less gun crime.
What has changed? Many Christians believe that it was taking prayer out of the schools. I think that is a symptom, not a cause. Why did the Supreme Court find after 170 plus years that James Madison, et. al., actually intended this all along?
This outrageous decision was one of the first proofs that we were entering the Post-Christian era in the United States. Because as a nation we have become less Godly, we have become less good. John Adams warned us that “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
As a nation we are becoming more and more Biblically illiterate. It is very difficult to have Biblical world view if one is Biblically illiterate. One cannot be a Christian if one does not know Christ. One cannot know Christ if one does not know the Bible. Joseph Stalin said that by infiltrating the churches, the educational system and the press, America will fall. He was right.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge
Backpacks benefited
Editor:
The volunteers of Romney Area Backpack Project wish to thank all those who were involved in Saturday evening's fundraising event at the Hampshire Co-op.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Cabin Jammers, the venue was provided by the Hampshire Co-op. For refreshments, a country ham was donated by FNB Bank, which Josh Arnold at Lost Mtn. BBQ and Sharon Saville turned into delicious sandwiches, along with beverages and pie.
The generous donations from the community raised close to $1000. to provide weekend food bags for students at Romney Elementary. A good time was had by all who attended.
Dorothy Kengla, Augusta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.