Fire destroys equipment for home’s fall festival
BURLINGTON — An early-morning fire Friday put a temporary crimp in phone service here and a long-term damper on one of the area’s great festivals.
Staff at the Burlington United Methodist Family Service’s campus discovered a fire in a maintenance building around 1 a.m. Friday. By the time the Burlington fire company arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.
Although 27 children were on campus, nobody was injured.
But the blaze burned so hot that it took out overhead phone lines and melted equipment used to make apple butter for the annual festival held the 1st weekend of October.
“The kettles got so hot that it actually burned the soot off the outside of the kettles,” said Ted Heckert, who sits on the home’s auxiliary board. “All the temper is gone out of them. The silver bottoms were probably melted.”
Among the losses Heckert listed were 10 50-gallon kettles and 3 75-gallon ones along with automatic stirrers for the big kettles.
And this: an antique apple peeler that not only saved a lot of time, but also was a favorite of festival-goers.
Heckert said an Internet search turned up 1 like it — “in a museum in New York,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t think we can get it.”
Cindy Pyles, the service’s resource development manager, told the Cumberland Times-News that part of the tragedy was that work was just being completed on a new maintenance building when this one went up in flames.
Neither she nor Heckert could say if the fire would delay this year’s festival, which is scheduled Oct. 3-4.
Heckert was hopeful.
“Everybody I’ve talked to on the auxiliary has said yes, we need to have a festival of some sort,” he said. “We may not have any apple butter to sell, but we can still make apple dumplings. We can have the festivities that go with it.”
The phone lines that were destroyed Friday morning disrupted phone service in both Mineral and Hampshire counties — most particularly to the Hampshire 911 call center.
Frontier Area Supervisor Dave Kesner said both copper and fiber lines were ruined, but service was restored about 12 hours later.
