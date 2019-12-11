To impeach or not to impeach, that is the question.
Well, my initial response is no, since the last 2 presidents that were impeached still managed to stay in office. Both Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached and neither were forced to leave office, so why bother.
To me it’s just a farce, something to keep the American people at odds with each other. Something to keep the fires burning and the eyes of the American people focused on the utter failure of Congress to do its real job: serve the people.
If Congress as a whole would focus on the problems America is facing today, America would be a much better place. Congress as a whole has been so divisive over the years that it hasn’t done more then create new laws that in some way already exist, but are reworded so they sound new, laws that do nothing more than to continue to burden their constituency.
By the way, some states have started looking into old and obscure laws still on the books. Laws that need to be deleted. Especially blue laws that can be enforced like businesses can’t be open on Sunday.
Or like the fact that Illinois used to criminalize the act of “riding or driving faster than a walk’s-pace through a herd of livestock,” and West Virginia still collects taxes of a dollar or 2 on dogs.
South Carolina maintains a ban on “obscene” bumper stickers that led to a $445 fine against a woman who appended fake testicles to her truck. The latter I see very regularly. Forgive me, I digress.
It has been estimated that Congress has spent $40 million so far on their efforts to impeach President Trump; that does not include the approximate $17 million Mueller spent on the Russia investigation. And that’s just to date.
Ken Star’s investigation of Bill Clinton cost Americans more than $70 million dollars and, as I mentioned before, he still remained in office. What a farce. If Congress, both Democrats and Republicans, would spend time doing what they were paid for, we would be better off.
Frankly, there hasn’t been a President or Congress member that hasn’t done something that was either total wrong or marginally wrong since we established these United States. They have all done it, they have all got skeletons in their closets; it’s just that the political system is broken and there are no adults available to fix the problem. Oh wait, they are the adults. Shame on them. Wait, none of them have any shame. They all think they are better than the rest of us.
That includes them thinking they are smarter and better than us. There is a scripture reference that Jesus said to a crowd of men wanting to stone a woman caught in adultery: “He who is without sin cast the first stone.”
We should apply this litmus test to Congress. He who has never done wrong cast the first stone. How many of them do you think could stand up to that?
Many who read my column know I lean right of center, but this is a farce, just as it was during the Clinton era, and both the Bush and Obama era. Especially since these efforts have no bite. And according to historians, threats of impeachment have been going on for over a century.
I heard someone say that it was Congress’ duty to impeach a president and yet, as I mentioned earlier, we have more pressing issues in America then to keep these types of circuses ongoing.
And there you have the rest of the story.
(0) comments
