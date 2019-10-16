Mental and behavioral health care are coming to Hampshire County schools next year at nearly no cost to the system.
E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker will start with “6 or 7” professionals in the schools in January if its hiring goes to plan, therapist Ken Powers told the school board on Sept. 30.
Powers is the director of behavioral health services at E.A. Hawse. The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the provider at a special meeting Oct. 8.
E.A. Hawse is already providing the service to the schools in Hardy and Grant counties. Hawse hires the staff and the schools provide the space.
“Hopefully this is going to evolve into clinics in our schools, maybe with physicians’ assistants in house,” Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione said. “First we’re going to start with some mental health counseling services.”
Both he and Powers described the set-up as a win-win situation for students, parents and the schools.
Students who are already getting mental health counseling can now get services by walking down the hall to an office in their school rather than be out of class for a half or full day to go somewhere for a session.
“Students who haven’t been getting counseling will now have it available,” Pancione said.
Hawse gets payment for the services it provides from insurance or Medicaid. The school system is on the hook for payment only if all other sources are exhausted.
Pancione said Hardy County has “a small line item” for the service in its budget.
“It’s another opportunity to allow all of our students to be successful,” Pancione said. “We are dealing with kids who have a lot of issues today.”
The plan is to begin staffing in the high school and middle schools and then spread to the elementary schools.
