Need for masks, testing supplies add to county’s coronavirus concerns
When the phrase “limited supplies” pops up regarding the pandemic that is currently gripping the state of West Virginia, the nation and the entire globe, it’s easy to overlook as an issue.
However, when the expected inflow of testing and protective supplies coming from the federal government are nowhere near the amount requested, it adds a little bit of edge to the commonly used phrase.
As Hampshire County health department director Stephanie Shoemaker has explained, the limited amount of state and countywide coronavirus testing supplies is extremely limited, although testing is being done in Hampshire County. The criteria, however, is strict.
“A person has to have had exposure,” Shoemaker explained. “They have to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive. If they don’t meet that criteria, they will not, at this time, be tested. They must also have symptoms.”
Shoemaker also noted that folks can expect the testing criteria to loosen over time, but as of right now, the state can only do what it is prepared for.
As far as other supplies, the main concern voiced by organizations in the area is the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and face shields designed to minimize the risk of healthcare professionals, first responders, caretakers for the sick, etc. contracting the virus.
In a letter from West Virginia’s Center for Threat Preparedness to federal officials, it was detailed that the amount of protective equipment statewide was inadequate to serve the needs of healthcare workers.
The shipment of supplies that arrived this week included 2,200 N-95 masks, which is 88 percent less than what was promised as well as 98 percent less that what was requested initially. In similar fashion, the Mountain State anticipated over 42,000 face/surgical masks and has received none.
“Personal protective equipment is a concern,” said Shoemaker. “We received 2% of what we requested from the federal government. As far as PPE goes, we are struggling to get our hands on as much as we can.” Shoemaker also emphasized that in different facilities, masks are going missing, and that Hampshire County needs to safeguard any and all PPE.
The face masks, which Shoemaker described as being “priority number 1” are needed on a national scale as well, leading Vice President Mike Pence to request Tuesday that construction companies donate their N-95 masks to hospitals.
West Virginia, which has the oldest population in the country as well as being first in the nation in areas like obesity, heart attacks and respiratory illness, was the last state to have a positive reported case of COVID-19. State Health Officer Cathy Slemp said during a news conference this week, “You need to be prioritizing states not just based on cases, but based on risk.”
If the state doesn’t come into possession of adequate equipment, the state healthcare system could face severe negative consequences, suggests the new request being sent to the federal government. This new request details the needs of West Virginia regarding N-95 masks, surgical masks, goggles and face shields, gowns and multiple gloves in many sizes.
Hampshire County is looking at face shields and masks as their biggest supply concern, adding another element of urgency to the pandemic and how it is hitting home. As events unfold, the Mountain State and Hampshire County are looking to be better equipped, and as Shoemaker said regarding getting by with the current supplies: “We’re just doing the best we can.”
