Sept. 16: Matthew Lee Jenkins, 32, of Points was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and Failure to Provide Fingerprints.
Sept. 23: Coletta Corbin Crites, 49, of Winchester, Va., was arrested and charged as a Fugitive from Justice for a felony Failure to Appear capias from Frederick County, Va.
Sept. 23: Shannon Lee Smith, 32, of Rio was arrested and charged for Domestic Battery.
Sept. 23: Karlene Sturgeon, 47, of Slanesville was arrested and charged for shoplifting on an outstanding warrant from Hardy County. o
Sept. 16-23
Sept. 23-30
Warrant/process service: 5
