A Capon Bridge man has been arrested in connection with the double murder Monday in Burlington.
Michael Paul Duncan, 29, was arrested today (Thursday, Nov. 21) on a warrant executed by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department.
On Tuesday, Mineral County deputies arrested Jimmy Lee Lambert, 33, of Stephens City, Va., in connection with the early-morning shooting that resulted in the death of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny Foster, 25, at a residence on Maple Hollow Lane, about 3 miles north of U.S. 50 near the Hampshire-Mineral line.
Rutter was found dead at the home from apparent gunshot wounds and Foster died later after being taken by ambulance to Potomac Valley Hospital and then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.
Both Duncan and Lambert were charged with 2 counts each of first-degree murder.
