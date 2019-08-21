While many watched remembrances of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary on CNN this past weekend, I could not look at it and think that then was such a great time.
I watched it briefly and was particularly turned off by the drug and acid parties at Woodstock, which were forerunners of the drug abuse problems of today.
Woodstock was a permission slip for the coming-of-age generation to disregard the rules of acceptable behavior. It was also a time to party and hear many of the great musical artists of the time, but we are still dealing with the after-effects of that era.
Yes, there were excesses among the youth generation, but the society at large was also not doing such a great job either. Recently trade statistics came out that show that Vietnam and the U.S. have a balance of trade deficit in favor of Vietnam.
Predictably, President Trump is contemplating punitive tariff measures to correct this, but what is truly amazing is that Vietnam and America have a trading relationship in spite of everything that has gone before. We still have Vietnam War veterans who are homeless and in continuing need of healthcare services from what happened in that war, and yet memories of the sacrifices of that war are fading.
Vietnamese have emigrated to the U.S. and some are playing prominent roles in our society. Earlier this would have been unthinkable.
As a college student my memories of that time are still fresh. We were told that the purported falling dominoes of communism represented by Russia, China and Vietnam were sure to sweep over the U.S. unless we enlisted in the war.
There were teach-ins and demonstrations to the contrary, but the government refused to listen to the professors and the youth generation. The government continued to reach onto the campuses to draft whoever they could to fuel the war machine.
In all, 58,000-plus young Americans died fighting in the Vietnam War, and hundreds of thousands were injured both physically and mentally. There were also 1 million to 2 million Vietnamese killed.
Those who followed the Woodstock generation did not live through this. While they surely knew about the angst of that time, they did not experience it. It seems that many have forgotten if in fact they ever knew much about it.
The same can be said about World War II. My uncle who recently passed away at age 96 was a bombardier over Germany in his 20s at the time and was lucky to have survived. My father, a Japanese language officer, similarly survived some close encounters in the Pacific islands and I would never have been born if he also had not survived.
Erich Maria Remarque, author of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a book about World War I, described being urged to join the German war effort by his schoolmaster in what was described as a glorious effort on behalf of Germany. But the novel showed the bitter disillusionment of the youth who were misled into the conflict.
A moment of realization came when the narrator shot a French soldier who fell into the same foxhole and watched the unfortunate soldier gurgle to death. The narrator realized that the French soldier was much like him and he felt remorse for shooting him.
Remarque went on to write a number of other novels less successful than “All Quiet,” but what was obvious was that the trauma of war had permanently also injured him. We don’t really know how severely war affects its participants because the records of post-traumatic stress are not widely shared.
But we do know that mental illness and suicides are still big problems among surviving military personnel whether from Vietnam or more recent conflicts.
