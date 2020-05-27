Hampshire County, it’s time to begin the next chapter in our school history.
The school has issued a $26 million bond call and we urge you to answer it with a resounding yes vote in the June 9 election.
Some 1,500 of you have already cast your ballot and more will start going to the polls today to vote early.
Your vote will make a difference in the lives of generations of children — a difference for the worse if you vote no and a difference for the better if you vote yes.
The bond will finance construction of 3 new elementaries — west, central and north — in the county, plus put a gym on Capon Bridge Elementary and finance upgrades to Hampshire High.
The cost is historic, but so is the commitment from the state’s School Building Authority to support our effort. The SBA has already pledged $24 million toward construction of the 3 new schools, something it has never done before for any other county.
In essence, we’ll get $50 million worth of construction if we pay for just a little more than half of it ourselves.
And, dear friends and readers, parents and grandparents, we all know this overhaul is long overdue.
Romney Elementary, which has parts that date back to 1939, has seen thousands of children crowd through its halls. It has served its time. So have the schools in Augusta, Springfield, Levels and Slanesville.
Well into the 21st Century we need schools that are equipped for 21st-Century learning. We need schools that consume less energy, for the sake of the county’s utility bills as well as for the future of the world.
We need schools that can beckon children for decades to come, which is something our tired current schools cannot.
And while $26 million might seem like a lot in the aggregate, it’s not that much for each of us to bear for the next 10 years. The average homeowner’s cost will be less than one cup of coffee a day at Sheetz or McDonald’s.
The plan that is before us benefits the entire county. It makes the most sense for our dollars — and that isn’t just our thinking.
The bond call began with a massive examination of our current facilities by a group of a couple of dozen of your friends and neighbors from all over the county. The committee included parents, businesspeople, farmers, blue-collar and white-collar workers.
They visited every school and saw the education that was occurring despite the conditions. They came to the overwhelming conclusion that over the next 10 years, we need to build these new schools.
This bond call is an investment not just in our children (and theirs that will follow), but in our own future. Good schools attract good families and good businesses.
Hampshire County Schools have asked little extra of taxpayers over recent decades.
They’re asking now and we say it’s time for us to answer with a resounding yes for success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.