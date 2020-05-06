MOOREFIELD — An Elkins woman was charged Monday in connection with last August’s gunpoint robbery of the CVS in Moorefield.
Donna Lynn Wilfong, 46, was charged with 1st-degree robbery and related charges, Moorefield Police Investigator Steven R. Reckart said Monday.
She was being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of $100,012 bond set during arraignment by Hardy County Magistrate Craig Hose.
The 8-month investigation by the Moorefield Police Department also included federal, state and county assistance.
“Additional charges are pending and further arrests are anticipated,” Reckart said.
The robbery occurred at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 when an armed woman wearing a wig, sunglasses, coveralls and a bandana entered the store and directed employees to sit down. At the same time, the pharmacist was told to place store medications into a bag.
No one was injured, and the suspect then left in a 2-door sedan.
Reckart said Wilfong committed the robbery, although initial reports indicated the suspect was a male.
Reckart, a retired West Virginia State trooper who formerly served as Moorefield police chief, said the investigation filtered through numerous unfounded tips before Wilfong turned up in the investigation as a person of interest.
Reckart and state police located Wilfong last October at an Elkins motel, where she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, prompting her arrest on a drug distribution and possession charge. The investigators had reportedly gone there to question her about the robbery.
Hose issued an arrest warrant for Wilfong about 3 weeks ago, after Reckart presented information to Hardy County Prosecutor Lucas See. A warrant was served last week as Wilfong was confined to home incarceration on charges in an unrelated drug investigation.
“The arrests resulted from a cohesive effort exhibited by all law enforcement agencies involved and exhibit the hard work of your local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” Reckart said.
