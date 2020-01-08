ROMNEY — No longer tucked away on the corner of Bolton and Sioux in Romney, Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop has a new location on Main Street and is making waves in the online community with their sustainable cloth products.
Last week, Amazon Handmade, an online marketplace geared toward small businesses, listed in an Instagram post the top 9 handmade products on their site during 2019, and number 4 was one of the made-in-Hampshire creations developed by Gina Jordan and her business partner, Victoria Kesner.
“Out of 750,000 products on Amazon Handmade, we are their number 4 pick,” explained Kesner.
The product that snagged the award was the 1 ply, 14x14 inch white cotton paperless towel set, complete with different colored edging.
“We were as surprised as anyone,” Kesner said. ‘We’re 7 girls in a small space in Romney, West Virginia. They have over 230,000 followers who saw that post, and we have accumulated over 25 new followers since then.”
Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop has a variety of cloth alternatives to disposable paper products.
“Paper towels contain formaldehyde, so our products appeal to people like new moms, because who wants to wipe their kid’s face with formaldehyde, you know?” said Kesner. “We were named by Parent’s Magazine online as the top reusable baby wipe. We have a little bit of everything.”
Kesner also said that it was almost surreal to see that their products from their little shop in Romney have reached people from all over the world.
“We were as surprised as anyone when we found out we were picked,” Kesner said. “It was a shock. Unbelievable, almost.”
The products at Gina’s are a step in the direction of sustainability, with concepts such as lunchbox napkins, made even more popular with West Coast customers due to the Green Initiative, which rewards kids who have no disposable items in their lunchboxes.
Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop has moved from their location on Sioux Street to 78 W. Main Street in Romney.
