You see, back in my day, we didn’t have this thing called the internet. Or smartphones. Or tablets. But we did have cable and video games.
So, I guess back in the day it wasn’t so bad.
With this pandemic, I was reminded recently of a couple things. One, I have been a social distancing champion for years. I have always been the one who was off in my own world writing or listening to music or just tweaking the philosophy of life.
Right now, we are in the midst of a pandemic not seen since back in 1918 with the Spanish Flu. Right now, we are quarantined in our homes, practicing social distancing and washing our hands and, hopefully, flattening the curve.
The other was how education was handled “back in my day” in the last century with the Blizzard of ’93. For those of you who do not possess a way-back-machine, that was 1993.
See, back then, we didn’t have all of life’s conveniences that we enjoy today – the internet, smartphones, tablets, flat-screen TVs and the like.
We did have shovels. And, boy, did we use them.
In the winter of 1993, I was a sophomore in high school. I already had my driver’s license, and, of course, my love of music I inherited from my dad.
What began as a normal winter quickly turned into a snowstorm. Then another. Then another. Then another. These were the kinds of storms where we didn’t get 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. We were getting 12 to 18 inches, 18 to 24 inches and more and they seemed to be coming every 3 days.
Well, as you can imagine when you get that much snow in that amount of time life comes to a standstill – including school.
School went on hiatus and so did we. If there is one advantage we had over kids today it’s that without the invention of today’s modern technology, school had to wait until we could all safely return.
While today’s kids are studying everyday from home, completing the packets assigned by teachers, our days were spent playing video games and, well, shoveling snow. Shoveling a lot of snow.
At my parents’ home in a sleepy mountain town in Pennsylvania, we had so much snow there really wasn’t anywhere to put it. We were throwing it up over banks into the yard and even down over the bank into the neighbor’s yard on the street below us. “It had to go somewhere, right?” my dad and I used to chuckle as we spread the snow around.
I remember one day in the midst of The Great Blizzard of my youth, my dad came into my bedroom one morning to let me know the schools were open. When I informed “the old man” that I wasn’t going “because we’re supposed to get another 2 feet that day,” he quickly replied, “I don’t care what you do. I’m just letting you know the schools are open today.”
Needless to say, we spent the day shoveling snow.
Now, while that all might sound like great fun and happy memories, you wouldn’t be wrong. But here is the catch — I am sure the kids today will realize how fortunate they are.
Without today’s technology, we had a nice break in the school year. What that meant was that in order to meet the state’s education requirements of 180 days of school and the number of instruction hours — our days became longer and the school year went well into the summer.
Instead of the school day starting at 8:30 a.m., it began around 7:30 a.m. Instead of school letting out at 3 p.m., we didn’t get out until nearly 4 p.m.
Graduation was normally the first Friday in June. I believe that year graduation was the week before Independence Day.
So, kids, be fortunate you can get this classroom instruction in now. At least you will have a summer.
Oh, and before I forget, here is the greatest part. The school board panicked and built in a whole series of snow days in April tied to Easter. The thinking was “this could happen again.” Well, it didn’t and my classmates and I, enjoyed goofing off nearly the entire month of April my senior year.
Brent Addleman is Group Editor and Publisher for the Hampshire Review and Spirit of Jefferson. Reach him at brent@hampshirereview.com.
