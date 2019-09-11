The 6th annual Freedom Ride and Veterans Appreciation Festival converge on Capon Bridge Saturday.
The Freedom Ride begins the day at Romney Cycles with registration at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10.
The ride rolls through Burlington to Tri-County Honda and Yamaha in Petersburg. From there the ride continues to Capon Valley Fire Hall grounds in Wardensville for lunch, finishing up at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall grounds to join in with the festivities at the festival.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a veteran himself, will be the keynote speaker during a brief ceremony to honor and show appreciation to both veterans and active military.
From noon to 6 p.m. the grounds around the Capon Bridge Fire Hall will be filled with music, food, crafters, vendors, live auction, face painting and a raffle that includes a 3-day getaway.
A kids zone will have bounce houses, games and prizes.
Performers include The Lakes band, Patsy Cline impersonator Tracey Wygal Withrow, Wake into Remission and Luke Hoover.
Admission is free and so is parking. Everyone is welcome, says the Hampshire County Veteran’s Foundation, which stages the festival to raise funds to help veterans locally.
