SLANESVILLE — School custodian Randy Hiett says he’ll rebuild his home — sometime.
But for now the Slanesville area resident is waiting to learn what caused the fire that destroyed his home of 10 years 2 weeks ago.
“It was already on the ground” when Hiett arrived at the Spring Gap address from his job at Capon Bridge Middle School about an hour after the 911 call came in on Jan. 15.
Fire crews from Slanesville, Levels, Augusta, Springfield and Paw Paw were called out just before noon, along with ambulance crews from Augusta and Romney.
Hiett lived alone in the old Spring Gap Church, a building he had been renovating for a decade. It had set empty for several years before he bought it.
“It was destroyed,” he said Monday. “I lost a lot of antique things I had in there.”
The state fire marshal has not determined a cause yet, Hiett said. “He hasn’t ruled anything out.”
Hiett was quick to praise the response of his co-workers and neighbors.
“The community and several churches have already helped,” he said. “I really appreciate it.”
For the time being Hiett is staying with his parents in Bloomery.
