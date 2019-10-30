ROMNEY — At their annual auction held on Oct. 19 at the Romney Fire Hall, Hospice of the Panhandle raised a large sum of money to go to a noble cause.
This event saw an incredible amount of support from the Hampshire County community. The auction even sold out of food.
“I was really excited to see how many members of the community came out to support us,” said Ashley Horst, fundraising and marketing coordinator of Hospice of the Panhandle.
The fundraising portion of the auction yielded an impressive result: over $10,500 was raised, and all of it will go toward helping hospice patients and their families.
“We really are thankful for the support, and thankful to everyone who donated, whether it was money, food or auction items,” Horst said. “We couldn’t do it without the community in Hampshire County.”
