MARTINSBURG — A Petersburg man has pled guilty in federal court to distributing methamphetamine.
Jared Judy, 29, pled guilty to a count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine last Friday. Judy admitted to distributing more than 69 grams of 100-percent pure methamphetamine in May 2019, in Berkeley County.
Judy faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
The Potomac Highlands Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Charles Town Police Department investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.
