School cooks up plan to feed students
CAPON BRIDGE — Feeding nearly 300 students at Capon Bridge Middle School will take 2 kitchens, a truck and lots of cooperation among employees starting Monday.
But, Nutrition Director Amy Haines, promises, “We’re going to give them good quality meals and limit the disruption to their daily schedule.”
The middle school lost full use of its kitchen with the July 16 discovery that a sewer line is severed — a condition that may date back to the school’s construction in 2006.
“The kitchen is not completely shut down,” Superintendent Jeff Pancione explained Monday morning.
The serving line, refrigerator, freezer, icemaker, ovens and warmers are all usable.
But anything that drains into the sewer line — sinks, dishwasher, tilt skillet, steamers and some connected pots — are off limits until repairs are made.
In the meantime, the CBMS kitchen will be used to store food and serve it with some cooking there.
But the bulk of food preparation and cleanup will shift to neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary School where cooks from CBMS and CBES will work side by side.
“Everybody has been most cooperative,” Haines said.
Pancione said the major issue may well be cleanup.
“We’re going to have to transport our utensils and our pots and pans down over the hill to run them through the dishwasher,” he noted.
To make the system work, an extra part-time cook and a part-time truck driver have been hired.
Deliveries will still come to CBMS because the refrigerator and freezer at CBES can’t hold all the foodstuffs needed. Milk delivers will still come to CBMS, Haines noted.
The situation will continue until repairs begin.
“She has use of several areas of the kitchen until we start working on a fix,” said maintenance supervisor Alfred Foster. “When we break concrete, she’s done.”
Architects with the Charleston firm of Williamson Shriver, which designed the school, are coming to Capon Bridge late next week to assess the issue first-hand. Officials from the School Building Authority have looked at the school and promised to work with Hampshire County to find a solution.
Pancione said no estimate on costs or timeline can be made until after the architects inspect the scene.
Capon Bridge contacted Foster on July 16 to note that “abnormal” items were showing up in the wastewater treatment plant — green beans and lettuce among them.
“We thought it was coming from somewhere else because we have a grease trap, the grease trap’s hooked up, and we were pumping it like we’re supposed to,” Foster said.
He said grease pumped from CBMS every 2 months was comparable to the amounts at other county schools.
Foster had a dye test run from several drains, but no dye was showing up in the grease trap. When a camera was run down the 4-inch PVC line, it quickly hit 3 or 4 feet of gravel.
“We couldn’t figure out where the gravel was coming from,” Foster said. “Basically, the line was stopped up.”
Enough gravel was taken out to allow the 2-inch camera through. About 25 feet from the freezer it showed a severed line beneath 18 inches of concrete and 2 to 3 feet of gravel.
Pancione declined to speculate about the break’s cause or timing, saying that might be the subject of litigation. o
