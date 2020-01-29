Even more from the files of the Hampshire Review are now available to search online.
HistoricHampshire.org has just added a searchable database of “Yesterday’s Review” and “Hampshire History,” 2 books published from the archives of both the Hampshire Review and an older paper, the South Branch Intelligencer, that became part of the Review.
Charles Hall, owner of HistoricHampshire.org, said the “articles capture the life and times of our county in a way that only contemporary reports and eyewitness accounts can.”
With an index that stretches 7,000 lines, searchers can find every name mentioned in the articles and the relationships between people.
“HistoricHampshire.org would like to thank the publishers of the Hampshire Review and Kathee Rogers, who edited the original publications, and Dan Oates, who made their images and the index available,” Hall said. “Without their cooperation this project would not have been possible.”
