ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission and Hampshire County Parks and Recreation have started construction of a new conference center at Hampshire Park. The new building will replace the old 4-H dining hall and kitchen, which began demolition on August 5th.
The new 6,000-square-foot structure will be climate controlled for year-round use and made available to rent by the public for a number of functions such as meetings, parties, camps, picnics, craft shows and so forth.
Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pa., will construct the shell of the new facility. Construction is slated to begin in late September or early October and a yet to be determined local contractor will complete the interior.
Amenities and improvements at Hampshire Park and the new conference center will include a meeting room/dining hall that seats 200, a fully decked out kitchen, shower facilities, bunk houses that sleep 200, covered outdoor pavilions, new playground equipment for kids, horseshoe pits, a walking trail, sports field, basketball court, volleyball court and barbecue pits.
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Director Larry See and commission President Greg Rinker in March of this year first requested the upgrades. County extension agency 4-H coordinator Kelly Hicks said the old “has to struggle to fit all the kids” used for the county’s 4-H camp.
Funding for the building will come from grants and donations as well as a $37,670 down payment from the Parks and Recreation board’s on hand funds.
If you have questions about the project or are interested in making a charitable contribution towards the construction effort, call Hampshire County Parks and Recreation at 304-822-7300 or get in touch via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. o
