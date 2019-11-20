Dropped cap IDs suspect
Two people died Monday after an early morning shooting off Beaver Run Road, just across the Mineral County line.
On Tuesday afternoon 33-year-old Jimmy Lee Lambert of Stephen City, Va., was arrested in Jefferson County and charged with the murders.
Police said a black toboggan was found in the driveway of the victims’ residence with a wallet containing Lambert’s Virginia driver’s license inside the cap.
Donald L Rutter, 32, was pronounced dead at the residence on Maple Hollow Lane.
Destiny C Foster, 25, had gunshots wounds and was transported to Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser and then flown on to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown before she died.
Deputies from both Mineral and Hampshire counties were dispatched to the residence about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 just west of Junction at around 3 a.m. when Foster called 911.
Deputies recovered 6 spent shotgun shells in one of the bedrooms. They said Foster positively identified Lambert in the ambulance before she was taken to Keyser.
The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 304-788-0441 to aid the continuing investigation.
The Romney Rescue Squad, Hampshire County Ambulance, Burlington Fire and EMS and New Creek Fire and EMS all responded to the shootings.
