Filing begins Monday for the 2020 elections in West Virginia.
The primary election on May 12 will select each party’s nominees for the Nov. 3 general election. It will also be the election for the nonpartisan positions of magistrate, school board member and conservation district supervisor.
Capon Bridge will hold a municipal election on June 9 for some council seats, town recorder and mayor, which has been vacant since nobody ran for the office last June.
Five county offices are on the ballot — 1 of the 3 commissioners, sheriff, prosecutor, assessor and surveyor. Incumbent Sheriff John Alkire is prohibited by state law from seeking a 3rd consecutive term.
The other officeholders are Commissioner Dave Parker, Prosecutor Betsy Plumer, Assessor Norma Wagoner and Surveyor Rick Moreland.
On the nonpartisan ballot, school board members Bonnie Wilcox and Bernie Hott have terms expiring as do magistrates Ron DiCiolla and John Rohrbaugh and Conservation District Supervisor John Hicks.
At the state level, all 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election, including the 57th District, which covers the western portion of Hampshire County, represented by Republican Ruth Rowan; and the 58th, on the east side, represented by Daryl Cowles.
One senator from each of the 17 districts is up for re-election. In the 15th District, which stretches from western Berkeley County to northern Mineral, Craig Blair is seeking another term.
All statewide offices — governor, attorney general, treasurer, auditor, secretary of state and agriculture commissioner — are up for election.
Of course, it’s a presidential election year. Also on the federal ballot are all 3 Congressional representatives, including the 2nd District’s Alex Mooney.
Filing requires an application and payment of a filing fee, usually 1 percent of the office’s salary. Filing is open until Jan. 25, the last Saturday of the month.
