SHORT GAP — A tweet at the end of the Hampshire-Frankfort football game has led the Freedom From Religion Foundation to complain about prayer in schools to Mineral County Schools.
“A concerned parent contacted us to report that Frankfort High School football coaches prayed with their players mid-field after the Oct. 25, 2019 football game against the Hampshire Senior High Trojans,” foundation attorney Brendan Johnson wrote to Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft.
Attached is a screen grab of a tweet that showed players from both sides huddled in prayer apparently being led by Dale Myers, the Covenant Baptist Church minister who serves as a Hampshire assistant football coach.
“It is illegal for public school athletic coaches to lead their teams in prayer,” Johnson wrote. “The Supreme Court has continually struck down school-sponsored prayer in public schools.”
He cites case law in the 750-word letter.
“The conduct of these coaches is unconstitutional because it endorses and promotes religion while they are acting in their official capacities,” Johnson writes. “When a public school employee acting in an official capacity participates in team prayer, he effectively endorses religion on the District's behalf.”
This marks the 3rd time in 2 years that Hampshire has been involved in a complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which claims 30,000 members nationwide working to uphold the separation of church and state outlined in the First Amendment.
The foundation first complained to Hampshire County in August 2018 about prayers that open each board of education meeting and a back-to-school event organized by 2 preachers that the school promoted online,
Then the foundation was back in June complaining about prayers during graduation events.
Each time it said it has been contacted by concerned parents.
Hampshire Superintendent Jeff Pancione said he referred the original complaint to the school attorneys, but offered no response to the foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.