Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order to test or retest every resident of a West Virginia nursing home as well as all the staff.
"The entire situation with our nursing homes is not as good as it needs to be," said Justice.
"Then we're going to log all this, and we're going to get it done immediately. I'm sick and tired of listening to the discrepancies. So we've got to go back and do everybody. It needs to be perfect. So we're going to go back and re-test everybody."
Also, the West Virginia DHHR as filed an order requiring laboratories to provide immediate real time electronic reports of both positive and negative COVID-19 antibody or virus detection tests to the Bureau and to the local health department.
