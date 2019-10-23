ROMNEY — With robust public participation over the course of 17 prior events, this coming Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative will give the public the opportunity to prevent prescription-drug abuse, misuse and theft by providing a safe and secure place to dispose of their expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medication.
Now in its ninth year, the Drug Enforcement Agency has collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds (more than 5,400 tons) of medication. In the continued effort to “take back,” the DEA has partnered with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, 66 N High St., and the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, 525 Depot St., to collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Initiative will address a vital public safety and public health issue. Medications that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to abuse, diversion and misuse, causing the rate of accidental overdoses and poisonings to increase. Furthermore, studies have shown that a large percentage of prescription medication is being abused and/or misused by those who have access to a medicine cabinet either at home, or at the home of a family member or friend.
Additionally, those who live in the U.S. are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential health and safety hazards.
If you are unable to attend the National Takeback Day Initiative, Hampshire County now has 3 MedReturn drop-off boxes. They are located at the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, 66 N. High St., Romney; Capon Bridge Town Hall, 1 Whitacre Loop; and the Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Pike, Augusta. o
