Capon Bridge will flush its fire hydrants next Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26 and 27, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Capon Bridge Water Department advises that customers may experience a drop in water pressure as well as some discoloration of the water during the flushing. The discoloration of the water is only temporary and does not indicate a problem with the water.
If water becomes discolored, turn on an outside faucet to clear the water line before doing any laundry or cleaning.
The Water Department will continue to monitor the water quality to ensure that the water remains safe to drink during this important part of system maintenance.
If you have questions call the town office at 304-856-3625.
* * *
The 2019 West Virginia Choose and Cut Christmas Trees guide is now available online from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
The guide, published by the West Virginia Tree Growers Association, lists contact information, services provided and products available at Christmas tree farms throughout the state, organized by county. It also includes tips on Christmas tree safety and how to keep trees fresh through the holiday season.
It’s available online, at the regional forestry office in Romney or at individual tree-growers.
* * *
A due process hearing involving Hampshire County schools will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at Hope Christian Church, Augusta, say the parents involved in it. If it’s not settled beforehand, the hearing will begin at 9 a.m.
For more information on due process hearings involving a student’s IEP, visit the Department of Education website.
* * *
Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge was praised in a Nov. 5 article by the Washington Post for “turning out world-class burgers.” Washington Post food reporter Emily Heil told the story of the mark that the Pacelli family has made on the community and said that Farmer’s Daughter “struck burger gold.”
For the complete story, find the article on the Washington Post website.
* * *
Collection week for Operation Christmas Child runs through next Monday, Nov. 25, at Safe Haven Tabernacle, 425 N. Charlevoix Place in Romney.
Donors can drop off shoeboxes for needy children from 3 to 6 p.m. today and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 11 a.m. Monday.
For more information, call Kathy Jeffreys at 304-496-8237 or 304-822-0258.
* * *
Superintendent Jeff Pancione and School Board President Debbie Champ were in Charleston Monday, making the county school system’s case for the School Building Authority to pay for repairs to the kitchen at Capon Bridge Middle School.
The SBA will make its decision in early December.
* * *
The Hampshire County Commission will hold a public hearing during its Dec. 17 meeting on Romney’s effort to annex Rannells Acres.
The hearing will be at 10 a.m. at the Courthouse. The annexation is considered a “minor boundary adjustment.”
The area in question, Rannells Acres, includes 15 parcels between U.S. 50 and Town Run on the east end of Romney.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 0.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.54 Sunday
GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations showed the price was 3.4 cents lower than a month ago and 10.3 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average fell 3.3 cents last week, to $2.58 Sunday. It’s down 7.7 cents from a month ago and 1.8 cents lower than a year ago.
