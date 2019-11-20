MOOREFIELD — The search has begun for the next President of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Chuck Terrell announced his resignation earlier this fall.
“The appointment of Eastern’s next president will shape EWVCTC’s future for years to come,” wrote Greg Greenwalt, chairman of Eastern’s board of governors, who is leading the search committee, in his 1st report to the campus community last week.
He promised to conduct “an equitable, inclusive and transparent national search” to replace Terrell.
To that end, the college will take a step Dec. 4, a Wednesday, to develop a presidential profile in 3 public forums. The sessions are to elicit input to assist with the development of the profile.
Greenwalt said the entire Eastern community is invited to discuss the qualities, characteristics and qualifications sought in EWVCTC’s next president. Organizers will answer questions about the search.
Search Consultant Karen Rafinski will coordinate the sessions that will run from 9 to 10 a.m., noon to 1 and 4 to 5 at Room 104B on campus.
Rafinski is a consultant with the Association of Community College Trustees, which Eastern has chosen to assist the search by helping recruit competitive candidates.
ACCT has conducted more than 500 community college searches and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our process, Greenwalt said.
In addition to the public forums, a short, anonymous electronic survey is available to inform the development of the draft profile.
Electronic feedback must be submitted by 1 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The Presidential Search Committee includes Greenwalt, 2 other governors, including Melinda Chambers of Romney, and representatives of the community, faculty, staff and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.