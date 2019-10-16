CAPON BRIDGE — Ownership issues are complicating work on Capon School Street and Tannery Row.
Acting Mayor Laura Turner reported consulting with surveyor Rickie Davy about ownership of both Capon School Street and Tannery Row.
Noting that one of the points made in last month’s Capon School Street “visioning” meeting was that property ownership issues complicate attempts to improve the area, Turner displayed a map drawn up by Davy showing the portions owned by the town.
The area was originally mapped out as a subdivision that was never built, with the old Capon Bridge schools instead occupying some of the area.
According to Davy’s map, the town owns the planned locations of subdivision streets that were never constructed, and council members asked whether the town could really own streets that never existed and had never been turned over to town ownership by the developer — questions to which no one had an answer.
Davy told Turner that Tannery Row had been offered to the town, but the town did not want it, so it still belongs to the state —though the state disputes this and does not maintain the road.
Turner said she talked to a lot of people in the state Department of Transportation, one of whom referred her back to Davy for answers, and is still trying to find out what can be done to improve safety on the street.
She reported being told the town needs an ordinance, but not what it should say, adding that Police Lt. Miles Spence suggested an ordinance making Tannery Row a one-way street.
